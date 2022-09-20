"He still hit a freakin' home run" - Top AEW star defends Tony Khan's recent jibe at WWE for counterprogramming during All Out 2022 

AEW star MJF feels that Tony Khan was personally attacked by WWE when the latter decided to have their NXT pay-per-view on the same day as All Out.

Tony Khan's biggest event of the year, All Out, took place on September 4, 2022. After the pay-per-view was announced for the aforementioned date, WWE scheduled their NXT World Collide event on the same day. TK responded to the competitive scheduling by saying that he is not going to sit back as he has a lot more money than his rivals.

Speaking with Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, MJF defended his boss as he felt that the latter was personally attacked by the Stamford-based promotion. He also admitted that AEW is still the underdog:

“We’re still the underdog. All you have to understand is that he felt personally attacked at that point. You can’t blame him. We’re doing a pay-per-view at this time, all of a sudden magically there’s two pay-per-views. If I was on the other side of the fence, I would be doing five paper views on the same day” – he also felt Khan came up the winner. His back was against the wall and he still hit a freakin’ home run. He felt pressured, and I think that was a result – you’re talking about that pressure now.” (H/T - ITR)

MJF revealed that he has not signed a contract extension with AEW

The Salt on Earth returned to the Jacksonville-based promotion at All Out after a three-month absence.

After his infamous pipebomb promo earlier this year, many speculated that he would be jumping ship to WWE. As of now, he is back with AEW and his contract with the company expires in January 2024. However, in the same interview, he made it clear that he has not signed an extension with Tony Khan's promotion:

"I'm a businessman. I do what I have to do in order to ensure that what I need gets done. It got done. I'm back. I'm making a stupid, absurd amount of money now, and I didn't have to sign a contract extension," added MJF.

MJF recently won the AEW Casino Battle Royal and also introduced a mercenary stable called "The Firm," managed by Stokely Hathaway.

