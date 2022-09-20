"If it was up to Tony Khan, I'd be signed until 2060" - Top AEW star makes bold claim on validity of contract with the promotion 

MJF has commented on his contract situation with AEW during a recent interview.

Friedman was embroiled in controversy as he dropped his pipe bomb promo at the beginning of June this year. He slammed All Elite President Tony Khan by calling him "a f***ing mark" and then begged the boss to fire him. MJF did not feature in the company's programming until his appearance at All Out.

During a recent appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, MJF was asked if Tony Khan would like him to sign a contract extension as it expires in January 2024. MJF had a classy reply to the question:

"Who wouldn't want to sign me to an extension? If it was up to Tony Khan, I'd be signed until 2060." (H/T - Fightful)

He also mentioned that he had not signed a contract extension with the promotion.

"I'm a businessman. I do what I have to do in order to ensure that what I need gets done. It got done. I'm back. I'm making a stupid, absurd amount of money now, and I didn't have to sign a contract extension" added MJF. (H/T - Fightful)

MJF says AEW was "missing something" during his three-month absence

As noted earlier, MJF returned to All Out on the 4th of September to win the Casino Battle Royal as a masked joker.

In the same interview, The Salt on Earth professed that despite the show being solid in the past few months, something was missing from it.

"I think if you look at AEW, I think a prime example if you don't believe me when I say 'AEW is lost without me' is again, these last three months. And I'm not saying the show still wasn't solid, it was. But, it just felt like it was missing something and we all know it was me," said MJF.

MJF will focus on the AEW Championship as he won a world title opportunity following the win at All Out. He has also confronted Moxley, who is scheduled to face Bryan Danielson on Dynamite: Grand Slam for the world championship.

Will MJF become the All Elite World Champion soon? Sound off in the comments below.

