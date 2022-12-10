AEW star deletes tweet seemingly taking a dig at Tony Khan's current booking decisions

AEW has witnessed the in-ring return of multiple stars over the past couple of months. Tony Khan has kept fans on the edge of their seats in anticipation of who could possibly debut in his promotion. Ruby Soho returned this week on Dynamite following a severe nose injury at All Out. Following Rampage, Soho tweeted about her absence from the show and looked forward to confronting Tay Melo next week.

The former WWE Superstar teamed up with Ortiz against Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship. During their match, Soho fell as a result of a botched move by Melo which resulted in her being out of in-ring action for the past couple of months. She returned this week and avenged her injury against Melo.

With over-crowding and reduced television time for AEW talent, many have been vocal about their unhappiness directly or indirectly on social media. Many talents formerly associated with WWE have also expressed their unhappiness with their bookings in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

Following her return on AEW Rampage, the former member of The Riott Squad tweeted:

"HA! Well...you didn't hear from me tonight. But trust me, I'm gonna beat the sh*t outta that broad on Wednesday."

Ruby Soho's now deleted tweet directed at Tay Melo

With her return to the company, what could Soho have in store for Tay Melo on the following weeks of AEW television?

Ruby Soho was spotted in a reunion with Liv Morgan and Valhalla (fka Sarah Logan) following AEW Dynamite return

Ruby Soho signed with WWE in 2016 appearing on NXT. A year later, she made her main roster debut alongside Liv Morgan and Valhalla (fka Sarah Logan) as The Riott Squad.

The trio recently reunited and the former SmackDown Women's Champion took to Instagram to share a few images:

Morgan had a dominant run and was pushed as the SmackDown Women's Champion with an intense feud with Ronda Rousey. Valhalla was last seen on WWE television in 2020 and made her return to the Blue brand a couple of weeks ago accompanying her husband, Erik and his tag team partner, Ivar (The Viking Raiders).

