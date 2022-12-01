WWE Superstar Liv Morgan's former stablemate makes surprising return on AEW Dynamite

One of the key matches tonight was Willow Nightingale's AEW Dynamite debut. She wrestled Anna Jay. After the match, the wrestling world was elated to see an injured wrestler make her return. The wrestler was none other than former WWE Superstar and former stablemate of Liv Morgan, Ruby Soho.

Ruby Soho was last seen at AEW All Out. She teamed up with Ortiz to take on Tay Melo and Sammy Guevara for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles. Soho not only lost the match but also suffered a broken nose. She recently shared an update regarding her recovery and the members of the AEW roster were also happy to see her recover.

Ruby Soho @realrubysoho Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?! Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?! 😂 https://t.co/AffnyQPonx

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, Willow Nightingale wrestled Anna Jay. Despite Tay Melo's constant interference, Nightingale put on a tough fight to defeat the member of The Jericho Appreciation Society. After the match, Melo was left alone in the ring and that was when Soho's music hit.

As Melo was waiting for the former WWE Superstar to make her way to the ring, Soho crept up behind Melo and the two exchanged fists back and forth. Ruby Soho took Melo out and also made quick work of Anna Jay who came to Melo's aid.

At the end of the night, Ruby Soho stood tall and got some revenge on Melo for breaking her nose a few months ago.

