"We love you dude" - AEW stars send heartfelt messages to Ruby Soho following her health update in the aftermath of the horrific injury at All Out

AEW star Ruby Soho has finally given the world an update on her condition after she suffered a broken nose at All Out. The wrestling world has sent nothing but support to the injured star.

Soho teamed up with Ortiz on the "Zero Hour" portion of the All Out pay-per-view. They took on Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo for the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championships.

The former WWE superstar broke her nose in the closing stages of the match and hasn't been seen since. That has now changed as Soho has taken to her social media accounts to let the world know that she is on the road to recovery.

Ruby Soho @realrubysoho Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?! Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?! 😂 https://t.co/AffnyQPonx

"Finally! After a month since breaking my nose at All Out. The countdown begins until I can breathe again, can’t you see my excitement?!" tweeted @realrubysoho

After seeing the update, many AEW stars took to their social media accounts to send her love and support during her road to recovery.

Uncle Dax FTR @DaxFTR @realrubysoho Me, Fin, & Maria are thinking about you, Rubes. Fin has legit asked me 10 times since it happened if I know how you are. We Love you dude! @realrubysoho Me, Fin, & Maria are thinking about you, Rubes. Fin has legit asked me 10 times since it happened if I know how you are. We Love you dude!

The love didn't stop on Twitter, as two current champions in AEW, Thunder Rosa and Jade Cargill also sent their love to Ruby via Instagram, as did Spanish announcer Dasha Gonzalez.

Jade Cargill, Thunder Rosa, and Dasha Gonzalez sending their love via Instagram

Joining those mentioned above in the Instagram comments section were Vickie Guerrero and The Bunny, who despite being heels on TV, broke character to send love and hugs to Soho.

Vickie Guerrero and The Bunny sending their love via Instagram

Outside of the AEW locker room, many more wished Ruby a speedy recovery, including AEW's in-house music producer Mikey Rukus, GCW star Billie Starkz and the Pro Wrestling EVE promotions main Twitter account as well!

How did Ruby Soho break her nose?

Ruby Soho suffered her brutal injury at the hands of Tay Melo. At the end of their match at All Out, Melo hit her "Tay KO" finishing move, striking Soho in the face with her knee.

Guevara and Melo also came under fire from fans due to another dangerous looking spot. Ruby landed awkwardly on her head after a double team manuever from the mixed tag champs.

Wrestle Reports 🤼 @_WrestleReports



Soho suffered the injury during the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match – while taking a “Tay KO” from Tay Melo with an assist from Sammy Guevera.



- per



(via Ruby Soho suffered a broken nose at Sunday's #AEWAllOut pay-per view.Soho suffered the injury during the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match – while taking a “Tay KO” from Tay Melo with an assist from Sammy Guevera.- per @WONF4W (via @AEW Ruby Soho suffered a broken nose at Sunday's #AEWAllOut pay-per view.Soho suffered the injury during the AAA Mixed Tag Team Championship Match – while taking a “Tay KO” from Tay Melo with an assist from Sammy Guevera.- per @WONF4W (via @AEW) https://t.co/F6NEygEQOr

At the time of writing, there is no reported ill will between Soho, Melo, or Guevara, and it's almost certain that they both want Ruby to make a speedy recovery.

Are you looking forward to seeing Ruby Soho back in the ring? Let us know in the comments section down below!

Paige's dad sends a message to a former WWE star here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far