  AEW star demands justice for Willow Nightingale; attacker put on notice 

AEW star demands justice for Willow Nightingale; attacker put on notice 

By Anurag Mukherjee
Modified Apr 03, 2025 01:54 GMT
Willow Nightingale is a former TBS Champion [Image Credits: AEW
Willow Nightingale is a former TBS Champion [Image Credits: AEW on X]

Willow Nightingale was ambushed by the reigning AEW World Champion this week on Dynamite. The latter, Jon Moxley, now has a target on his back, with Willow's tag partner for the night, Swerve Strickland seemingly on the hunt for his Dynasty 2025 opponent.

The April 2, 2025, edition of AEW Dynamite opened with a mixed-gender Texas Tornado bout pitting Swerve Strickland and Willow Nightingale against Jon Moxley and Marina Shafir of The Death Riders. The match ended in victory for the babyfaces, after Nightingale planted Shafir with a Powerbomb, shortly after The Problem had rescued Moxley from, and suffered, a House Call kick from Swerve.

Afterward, however, The One True King punished The Babe with The Power by planting her with a Death Rider DDT, forcing concerned officials to check on her. Later on in the show, Renee Paquette caught up with Strickland backstage, asking for an update on Nightingale.

The New Flavour acknowledged the former TBS Champion's strength, power, and courage - qualities which supposedly prompted him to team with her against The Death Riders since Nightingale too welcomed the challenge.

Swerve went on to condemn Jon Moxley for his post-match ambush on Willow, in light of the latter's past neck injury. The Realest star then revealed that he would now be hunting down the AEW World Champion and that he would not be waiting till their match on Dynasty 2025 in Philadelphia, promising to get his hands on The Purveyor of Violence that very night.

It remains to be seen how Swerve will avenge Willow Nightingale on this week's Dynamite.

Edited by Harish Raj S
