AEW star demands an urgent meeting with Tony Khan after recent incident

An AEW star made a major request to President Tony Khan during tonight's Dynamite. Billie Starkz, one of the most prolific stars in AEW and ROH, has been alongside Athena for many years. Despite their differences, the duo always ended up together. However, it seems like the reigning ROH Women's World Champion has snubbed her from an opportunity.On tonight's Dynamite, Athena approached Mercedes Mone and asked her to be a part of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament with her. The CEO accepted the offer, which means Billie Starkz, Athena's long-time friend, will no longer team up with her.Moments later, Billie took to X and asked Tony Khan for a meeting. The decision might have upset her.&quot;TONY I WANT A MEETING!&quot; she wrote.Veteran believes Billie Starkz shouldn't be on AEW TVThe 20-year-old star has been a top talent on ROH. She has been alongside Athena for the past few years, who has been a great mentor to her. She is trying to adapt to the Jacksonville-based promotion style.While speaking on Drive Thru, veteran Jim Cornette said that Billie Starkz shouldn't be featured on national TV yet, but will do well on the independent circuit.&quot;Billie Starkz... She's a kid. I don't know she's ready for national TV yet. She has poor posture, she stands with her head drooping over, is it scoliosis, I don't know. She needs to stand up straight. But the point is, you know, Billie Starkz right now, 20 years old or however old she is, she don't have much of a tan, she don't have much of a physique, she's not very old, she's not full-grown yet, she might do good on the indies, but do you put her on national TV as a prodigy? And the answer is, no you don't, 'cause she ain't,&quot; said Cornette.It remains to be seen what is next for the promising star.