  • home icon
  • AEW
  • Tony Khan
  • AEW star demands an urgent meeting with Tony Khan after recent incident

AEW star demands an urgent meeting with Tony Khan after recent incident

By Tejas Pagare
Modified Oct 23, 2025 03:30 GMT
Tony Khan is AEW
Tony Khan is AEW's President [Image Credit: AEW's YouTube]

An AEW star made a major request to President Tony Khan during tonight's Dynamite. Billie Starkz, one of the most prolific stars in AEW and ROH, has been alongside Athena for many years. Despite their differences, the duo always ended up together. However, it seems like the reigning ROH Women's World Champion has snubbed her from an opportunity.

Ad

On tonight's Dynamite, Athena approached Mercedes Mone and asked her to be a part of the AEW Women's World Tag Team Championship Tournament with her. The CEO accepted the offer, which means Billie Starkz, Athena's long-time friend, will no longer team up with her.

Moments later, Billie took to X and asked Tony Khan for a meeting. The decision might have upset her.

"TONY I WANT A MEETING!" she wrote.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Insane Vince McMahon ideas that got canceled - Watch Here!

Ad

Veteran believes Billie Starkz shouldn't be on AEW TV

The 20-year-old star has been a top talent on ROH. She has been alongside Athena for the past few years, who has been a great mentor to her. She is trying to adapt to the Jacksonville-based promotion style.

While speaking on Drive Thru, veteran Jim Cornette said that Billie Starkz shouldn't be featured on national TV yet, but will do well on the independent circuit.

Ad
"Billie Starkz... She's a kid. I don't know she's ready for national TV yet. She has poor posture, she stands with her head drooping over, is it scoliosis, I don't know. She needs to stand up straight. But the point is, you know, Billie Starkz right now, 20 years old or however old she is, she don't have much of a tan, she don't have much of a physique, she's not very old, she's not full-grown yet, she might do good on the indies, but do you put her on national TV as a prodigy? And the answer is, no you don't, 'cause she ain't," said Cornette.

It remains to be seen what is next for the promising star.

About the author
Tejas Pagare

Tejas Pagare

Twitter icon

Tejas has been an AEW writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling since 2021. Possessing a degree in Food Processing Technology, it was his brother who introduced him to Sportskeeda, and he has never looked back since.

Tejas’ writing style is analytical and descriptive style, mostly sticking to statistics. He believes in thoroughly checking all statistics and information before using them in his articles to ensure his readers get nothing but the best and most accurate stories. He also does not indulge much in speculation in his content.

His all-time favorite wrestler is Roman Reigns for his journey from being one of the most unlikable babyfaces at the start of his career to one of the greatest modern WWE superstars. If Tejas ever got the chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage a superstar, it would choose high-flying, risk-taking diminutive entertainer Spike Dudley. Tejas would assure him that he would be involved in long-term storylines, something that he wasn’t part of during his time.

In his free time, Tejas enjoys singing and learning new things.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Angana Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications