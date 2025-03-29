Jim Cornette firmly believes major AEW star is not ready for TV - "Might do good on the indies"

A budding AEW star recently challenged one of the company's top female names for her championship on its flagship show in an impressive showing. However, Jim Cornette believes that Billie Starkz is not ready to be on television yet.

Starkz first competed for the Tony Khan-led promotion on an episode of AEW Dark in December 2022. She signed with All Elite Wrestling the following year, and afterwards began appearing on, and eventually became a regular fixture of Ring of Honor programming alongside her mentor, ROH Women's World Champion Athena. Billie's evolving relationship with her "Minion Overlord" has been one of the brand's most compelling long-running storylines over the past couple of years.

Starkz recently returned to AEW programming to feud with the reigning TBS Champion Mercedes Mone. The Minion in Training pushed The CEO to her limits on the March 19 edition of Dynamite in a title bout but unfortunately failed to dethrone the champion.

While viewers loved the 20-year-old star's performance on the Wednesday night program, former booker Jim Cornette believes that Starkz may not be ready to be featured on weekly television. Cornette shared such views when speaking on a recent edition of his Drive Thru podcast. He also claimed that Billie Starkz had yet to mature, and could thrive on the independent circuit.

"Billie Starkz... She's a kid. I don't know she's ready for national TV yet. She has poor posture, she stands with her head drooping over, is it scoliosis, I don't know. She needs to stand up straight. But the point is, you know, Billie Starkz right now, 20 years old or however old she is, she don't have much of a tan, she don't have much of a physique, she's not very old, she's not full-grown yet, she might do good on the indies, but do you put her on national TV as a prodigy? And the answer is, no you don't, 'cause she ain't," said Cornette. [From 01:33 to 02:15]

Check out the video below:

Despite having begun her wrestling career only seven years ago, Starkz has already competed in over five hundred matches.

Is a feud between AEW's Mercedes Mone and Billie Starkz's mentor brewing?

After defeating Billie Starkz in their hard-hitting TBS Title match on AEW Dynamite, Mercedes Mone took shots at the ROH up-and-comer's mentor Athena. During a backstage interview, she said that Starkz may have fared better under her own tutelage. "Four Belts Mone" even took to X (fka Twitter) to reiterate her message, writing:

"I hope you learned a thing or two tonight @BillieStarkz because whoever trained yoU! Clearly doesn’t know what she’s doing. 😂🫢🤣 #[allelitewrestling]dynamite," Moné posted.

Recent reports seem to indicate that the erstwhile Sasha Banks and The Fallen Goddess could do battle soon, perhaps at the upcoming Dynasty 2025 Pay-Per-View.

Please credit the Drive Thru podcast and add H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use any quotes from the first half of this article.

