Mercedes Moné takes a shot at top champion outside of AEW

Mercedes Moné has continued taking shots at a certain top champion following her win earlier tonight on AEW Dynamite. She wanted to rub it in the face of the said individual. This would be none other than Athena.

Tonight, The CEO put her TBS Championship on the line against Billie Starkz. This was a full-circle event, as a few years ago, Starkz was spotted interacting with her as a fan, and fast-forward to a few years later, and she's now challenging her for the title.

Despite a great showing from the 20-year-old, Mercedes Moné was able to pull through and make her tap out with the Statement Maker. She now continues her undefeated streak in AEW.

Later in the night, she appeared in a backstage segment after her victory over Billie Starkz. She claimed Starkz was good but not good enough to beat her, and that was on the person who trained her. These were clear shots toward Athena, who is the mentor/leader of Billie.

She took to X/Twitter to air her sentiments once more and continue to call out the Forever Champion.

"I hope you learned a thing or two tonight @BillieStarkz because whoever trained yoU! Clearly doesn’t know what she’s doing. 😂🫢🤣 #aewdynamite," Moné posted.

Athena has not taken these comments lightly, but tonight's events might push her over the edge and force her to confront Mercedes Moné in person.

