AEW star details how CM Punk fans 'traumatized' him following All Out fiasco

CM Punk was last seen on AEW television at the All Out pay-per-view in September where he stirred up controversy at the post-event media scrum. The controversy and speculation escalated over time and Punk's former real-life friend Colt Cabana was soon called out by his fans over their past tension.

A few weeks ago, Cabana appeared on Dynamite as Chris Jericho's mystery opponent for his ROH World title. The wrestling fraternity was stunned by the star's sudden appearance in the title picture.

On the latest edition of his own Art Of Wrestling podcast, Colt Cabana talked about his struggles in the recent past:

"I am not going to say it's amazing or cured, it'll probably take years or decades, maybe I'll never be fully healed or understand what my head and heart, and feelings are going through," he said. "I am doing the work, I am not here to bash anyone ... I have learned that there's no right or wrong, I can't control what I can't control, I am trying to understand why I do things that I do and how I can control my feelings." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Additionally, he cited that CM Punk fans started lashing out at him on social media and in person:

"I love talking wrestling ... but then once you bring up some stuff that has been traumatic for me over the years I shut down," he said. "Then you read on a message board somewhere that, 'Colt's a d**k.'" [H/T Wrestling Inc]

Stokely Hathaway seemingly confirmed CM Punk's departure from AEW

Ace Steel, who reportedly sided with CM Punk in the backstage fight, was released from his contract last month. The Elite then made their highly anticipated return at Full Gear. However, it was reported that Punk's contract was still up in the air with the Jacksonville-based promotion.

While speaking with Renee Paquette on The Sessions podcast, on-screen manager Stokely Hathaway detailed The Firm's plans in collaboration with the former WWE Superstar:

"Everything that was supposed to happen with The Firm did not happen. Back at All out, what happened immediately after the pay-per-view, that was a huge part of it. [The person] we were supposed to directly feud with is no longer in the company." (H/T Cultaholic)

The two-time AEW World Champion was spotted in public wearing a brace on his arm. However, the extent of his injury was unclear and the duration of his inability to compete again has not been confirmed. Tony Khan and AEW management have allegedly considered buying out CM Punk's contract.

