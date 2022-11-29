AEW star details how CM Punk's backstage fiasco impacted non-wrestling career

AEW star Colt Cabana shared some details about whether CM Punk's controversial outburst factored in the stoppage of his wrestling podcast.

Cabana was one of the names Punk called out during the post-All Out media scrum on September 4. It was heavily alleged that the latter was the reason for the former's "demotion" in AEW. A locker room brawl then began between The Second City Saint, Ace Steel, and The Elite (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega), whom Punk also mentioned in his tirade.

Speaking on his podcast called The Art of Wrestling, Cabana clarified that his podcast was put to a halt not because of Punk. The AEW star further explained that it was his own decision to stop the show.

"I didn't delay it [The Art of Wrestling pod] because the company that I worked for [AEW] told me not to talk about anything, or what I could or could not do," Cabana stated. [H/T WrestlingInc]

Denise 'Hollywood' Salcedo @_denisesalcedo



Tony confirms CM Punk DID NOT ask him this and then explains why he chose Cabana to wrestle Chris Jericho.



FULL TK SCRUM: @Nick_Hausman asks Tony Khan if CM Punk ever asked him to have Colt Cabana moved to ROH or not share the locker room with him.Tony confirms CM Punk DID NOT ask him this and then explains why he chose Cabana to wrestle Chris Jericho.FULL TK SCRUM: youtu.be/wCcdY9w73ho .@Nick_Hausman asks Tony Khan if CM Punk ever asked him to have Colt Cabana moved to ROH or not share the locker room with him. Tony confirms CM Punk DID NOT ask him this and then explains why he chose Cabana to wrestle Chris Jericho.FULL TK SCRUM: youtu.be/wCcdY9w73ho https://t.co/UWGUSBaDJf

Cabana made his in-ring return in the Jacksonville-based promotion on the November 2 episode of Dynamite. He wrestled Chris Jericho for the ROH World Championship in an open challenge but could not win the title.

AEW star Colt Cabana on what his podcast is all about

As the same episode continued, Colt Cabana pointed out that The Art of Wrestling was created to talk about his wrestling career, like discussing his short run in WWE or his experiences in the indie scene.

"I like to put out shows occasionally spotlighting my friends or people that I find super interesting. And from the beginning, I was so open – maybe even to a fault – about dealing with losing my dream job of the WWE, or fighting to be an independent wrestler, or how to make money in wrestling, or how to survive a lot of things," Cabana said. [H/T WrestlingInc]

April Garza @chingonabomb The fist bump between Matt Jackson and Colt Cabana on BTE 🥹 #aew The fist bump between Matt Jackson and Colt Cabana on BTE 🥹 #aew https://t.co/sDjiucTpII

It will be interesting to see if the 42-year-old will get featured again in All Elite Wrestling's programming anytime soon.

What are your thoughts on Colt Cabana's reasons for stopping his podcast in the heat of the All Out media scrum? Sound off in the comments section.

