AEW star detained in bomb threat investigation months after signing with Tony Khan's promotion

In a shocking turn of events, AEW star Nick Wayne and his mother were detained during a bomb threat investigation recently.

The 16-year-old prodigy was confronted by Darby Allin earlier this year during the fifth anniversary show for independent company DEFY Wrestling. Allin proceeded to offer a contract to Wayne, which the latter promptly accepted and became All Elite.

Darby Allin showed up at DEFY an offered Nick Wayne an AEW contract, and he accepted!

However, tragedy struck when he, along with his mother, became potential suspects in a bomb threat during their flight. The plane was scheduled to travel from Frankfurt, Germany, to Seattle, but was diverted to Keflavik, Iceland. This happened due to a bomb threat being found scrawled on the bathroom mirror.

According to a report by Wrestling Observer Radio, The All Elite star and his mother, along with the entire passenger list, were detained and promptly questioned by the authorities after the plane landed.

AEW star Nick Wayne recently provided an update about the incident

The situation has seemingly eased somewhat, as Nick Wayne recently shared a tweet about their current situation following the ordeal.

After being detained by the authorities, Wayne and his mother were apparently interrogated thoroughly in order to find the culprit. After the investigation had progressed to an extent, they were seemingly allowed to travel back to Seattle.

The young AEW star recently took to Twitter to give an update on his situation, where he thanked everyone for their support.

"Made it back to Seattle.🙏 I appreciate all of you for everything ♥"

Nick Wayne

"Made it back to Seattle.🙏 I appreciate all of you for everything ♥"

Nick Wayne is one of the youngest stars to ever sign with Tony Khan's Promotion. Although he is yet to make it big in his new company, he has had a number of matches already. Fans can also catch him in action at Starrcast in Nashville, TN, taking on Alex Zayne this Friday.

