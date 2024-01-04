AEW star disagrees with big claim about LWO member's viral spot from WWE NXT

At last night's NXT: New Year's Evil, fans were treated to an incredible athletic feat as LWO's Joaquin Wilde soared across the arena to take out the members of the No Quarter Catch Crew. However, an AEW star known for pulling off jaw-dropping stunts of his own didn't seem overly impressed.

The star in question is veteran high-flyer Angelico. The 36-year-old, known for his innovative aerial offense, made his name in AAA and Lucha Underground before signing with AEW shortly after its founding in 2019.

At NXT: New Year's Evil, Joaquin Wilde wowed fans when his LWO stablemates used the ring ropes to slingshot him into the air. The 37-year-old soared over the ramp and collided with Damon Kemp, Drew Gulak, and Myles Borne. The moment went viral on social media shortly after.

F4W's Bryan Alvarez was just as stunned as NXT's fans by the maneuver. But when he speculated that it may have been the longest dive ever captured on US television, Angelico responded with skepticism:

"Debatable," wrote the AEW star.

You can check out the exchange below:

Angelico and Joaquin Wilde are familiar with each other's work, as the two have met in the ring a handful of times, most recently at a Progress event in March 2019 in which Wilde defeated the AEW star in a singles competition.

WWE was once interested in signing AEW star Angelico to NXT

Several wrestling world's most acclaimed high-flyers are currently signed with WWE, including RAW Superstar Ricochet. The company managed to nab The One and Only in early 2018 after his acclaimed runs in Lucha Underground and New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

However, the Stamford-based company had to wait several years to get its hands on Ricochet, as reports of interest first surfaced in October 2015. At the time, the 35-year-old was wrestling as Prince Puma in Lucha Underground.

AEW's Angelico was also performing in the Mexican promotion at that point, and it was reported that WWE was interested in signing both high-flying stars to its NXT brand, which was thriving under the reign of NXT Champion Finn Balor at the time.

While WWE managed to sign Ricochet, Angelico chose to stay on with Lucha Underground until 2018. He ultimately made his AEW debut at the inaugural Double or Nothing the following year and has been with the company ever since.

Would you have liked to see Angelico in WWE? Do you think he's pulled off more impressive feats than Joaquin Wilde's slingshot dive? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below!