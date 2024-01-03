Triple H labels 37-year-old star "incredible" following INSANE stunt at WWE show

Triple H has reacted to a WWE Superstar's "incredible" stunt on a WWE show.

Joaquin Wilde has proven to be an entertaining in-ring competitor since his NXT debut several years ago. The 37-year-old was a crucial part of Legado Del Fantasma alongside Cruz Del Torro and Santos Escobar for many years.

He was called up to the main roster last year, where he debuted alongside his faction on SmackDown. Within a few weeks, they rebranded to the Latino World Order and added Rey Mysterio to their group. However, recently, Santos Escobar turned on Wilde and Del Torro.

Despite Escobar's departure from the group, LWO is still going strong, and tonight, they competed on NXT New Year's Evil alongside Carlito against the No Quarter Catch Crew.

During the match, there was an insane spot where Carlito and Cruz Del Torro catapulted Joaquin Wilde off the middle rope and onto their opponents on the outside. The move drew a positive reaction from the fans and Triple H, who reacted on social media.

"Wow. @joaquinwilde_is incredible. #NewYearsEvil," he wrote.

Check out Triple H's tweet here:

It will be interesting to see if we will see more of the Latino World Order on NXT in the coming weeks.

