AEW star disappointed over her signing being leaked

An AEW star recently opened up about her signing with the Jacksonville-based promotion being leaked before her official debut.

The star in question is none other than Mariah May who debuted for All Elite Wrestling in a backstage segment on the November 8th edition of Dynamite. However, May's signing with the company got leaked which has finally been addressed by the latter.

Speaking in an appearance on AEW Unrestricted, Mariah May revealed that she wasn't pleased with the fact that her signing got leaked as she loves surprises in professional wrestling.

"I love surprises, so I was kind of sad that it happened," said May. "In a way, it was good because it built a lot of suspense for it. I was sad 'cause when I grew up watching wrestling, I didn't use the internet or anything, so everything was a surprise. Anyone returning from an injury was a surprise, anyone debuting was a surprise, the finish to a match was a surprise, so when I see stuff leak I hate it." [H/T: WrestlingInc]

Mariah May further discussed how she kept her AEW signing a guarded secret despite it being leaked

Mariah May also revealed how she guarded the secret of signing with All Elite Wrestling with her life:

"I didn't tell anybody [about the conversations with AEW] because I guarded that secret with my life. When I saw it leak — I actually woke up in the middle of the night. I think the time it leaked was 5 AM or something, for me, that's the middle of the night, that's way too early," said the English star. "I remember waking up, I picked up my phone and I had never had that many notifications in my life, and I was like, 'Oh, no!' To be fair, some of the girls asked, 'Oh, Mariah, are you going to AEW?' and I'd be like, 'No!'" H/T:[WrestlingInc]

