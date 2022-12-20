AEW star discloses Bloodline member's influence in potential future heel turn

Willow Nightingale recently claimed that The Bloodline member Sami Zayn could be the inspiration behind a potential heel turn in the future. The rising star has been appearing on AEW television for the past few months and has developed a fan base thanks to her dedication and hard work.

Willow Nightingale is one of the most endearing wrestlers on television and a natural babyface. Her character has assisted her in developing a close relationship with her fans. However, even the best babyfaces have switched sides over time.

So even if it doesn't seem likely that Willow could become a heel, what would a heel Willow Nightingale look like in AEW?

In an interview with Grapsody, she described her intended heel character in depth. Willow claimed that The Bloodline member Sami Zayn is the type of person who inspires her heel turns:

“I think, probably something in the vain of Sami Zayn. Someone who is kind of like a mischievous little goofy person. I’m a human being, I have a range of emotions besides happy and goofy," she said. (H/T - WrestleTalk)

She also stated that she has a side that is extremely similar to dominant female wrestlers like Awesome Kong and Monster Ripper:

"I do think there could be a side of me that is very much kick a**, more inspired by like Awesome Kong, Monster Ripper [Rhonda Sing], huge Joshi mark over here. Bull Nakano, Aja Kong, all these big bad ass women who rip people apart is another side of me that we could possibly see in the future. I don’t know, that’s not my natural demeanor, but there is a time and place for everything in this life,” added Willow. (H/T - WrestleTalk)

The Bloodline will battle John Cena and Kevin Owens on Smackdown

Speaking of Bloodline, on the final SmackDown of 2022, Roman Reigns and Sami Zayn will face off against John Cena and Kevin Owens.

John Cena will compete in a match for the first time since SummerSlam 2021. Even though he and KO used to be competitors, they will put their differences aside in an attempt to defeat The Bloodline.

