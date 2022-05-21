AEW star discloses details of backstage conversation with Cody Rhodes

AEW star Ricky Starks recently shared the story of a conversation he had with Cody Rhodes.

The current FTW Champion has a bit of a history with the former AEW Executive Vice President since he debuted in the promotion against him on the June 17, 2020 edition of Dynamite. Starks answered his open challenge for the TNT Championship but ultimately came up short on the night.

The Absolute One recently appeared in an interview with Sports Illustrated where he spoke about a conversation he had with Rhodes. He shared that The American Nightmare advised him to be more specific with his goals. He also added that he wants to become the TNT Champion and a top star in the promotion like Britt Baker and MJF.

“I had this conversation with Cody,” said Starks. “He asked me, ‘What are your goals?’ I’d always had broad goals, but Cody wanted me to focus on specific goals. My first goal is to become TNT champion, and I want to raise the level of the title. I want to represent as a biracial kid, showing people who look like me that they can reach their goals, too. I want to main event a pay-per-view, I want to be AEW champion. Similar to Britt Baker or MJF, I want to be that one at the top. That’s my ultimate goal,” Starks said. [H/T Sports Illustrated]

Ricky Starks was pleased with feedback for his FTW Title match on AEW Dynamite

In the same interview with Sports Illustrated, The Absolute One spoke about the feedback he received on a recent match he had with Jungle Boy, where he defended the FTW Championship.

He stated that he was happy with his performance in the match but what he found surprising was the feedback he received on his intensity. He also added that his goal is to always be at the top in AEW.

“I was happy with it [match with Jungle Boy], and I was surprised how much positive feedback I received about my intensity. But my goal is to prove every week and become a constant presence on top of the company.”

Starks currently has the opportunity to add more gold around his waist as he and Powerhouse Hobbs will be one of the two teams that will challenge Jurassic Express for the AEW World Tag Team Championship at Double or Nothing.

