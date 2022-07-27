AEW star discloses what it's like to work with TBS Champion Jade Cargill

Working with TBS Champion Jade Cargill is an exciting new direction in AEW, according to a new associate of the Baddies.

Leila Grey was recently introduced to Jade Cargill's faction as an "interim baddie". During a rather convulated segment recently, Leila helped Cargill fend off an attack by Athena and Kris Statlander. The Baddies manager Stokely Hathaway was apparently behind Leila's actions, which took everyone by surprise.

Despite the storyline painting Leila as an unwelcome addition to the faction, she is apparently very excited for the new chapter in her career. In her virtual signing with Captain’s Corner appearance, she disclosed what it is like to work with Jade Cargill.

"I’m part of The Baddies with Jade Cargill and Kiera Hogan, Red Velvet, Stokely [Hathaway] and it’s been going so great. It’s been an amazing experience. You know, I recently got the call that they were gonna be bringing me in and I’ve been so excited for just this new step and new direction in AEW. I’m excited to be a part of storylines and stuff so let’s see how everything goes. Very positive and we’re just here to have fun, make money and we’ll see what happens." (H/T: WrestlingHeadlines)

It remains to be seen how her storyline will turn out in Tony Khan's Promotion.

Jade Cargill is currently on a massive winning streak in AEW

Leila Grey's excitement at working with the TBS Champion is expected, considering the streak that Jade Cargill is on right now.

Cargill recently achieved a milestone by being undefeated for 501 days in AEW, surpassing Goldberg's undefeated WCW streak, which lasted 462 days. Furthermore, she also has an unbeaten 34-0 record after fighting a large chunk of the All Elite women's division.

Considering her momentum, Jade is expected to be a major player in the All Elite scene for the foreseeable future.

