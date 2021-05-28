"The greatest experience of our careers" - AEW star on working with legends like Christian Cage and Chris Jericho

AEW star Santana was recently interviewed by PWInsider. Among various topics, Santana opened up about his experience working with legends like Christian Cage and Chris Jericho.

Santana will be in action at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view this weekend.

Speaking about the presence of former WWE stars like Christian Cage and Chris Jericho in AEW, Santana expressed how beneficial it has been to learn from their deep well of knowledge. He also spoke about how important it is for younger stars like him to be guided by more experienced members of the AEW roster:

“I think it’s been the greatest experience of our careers," Santana stated. "Like you said, we were at the top of our game on the Indies and we were those guys that were offering our advice, and trying to help the younger generation step up and get to where we were, but now, just going back down… Because as everyone knows, wrestling is constantly evolving and there’s always something new to learn and something new to figure out."

"And man, the beauty of us having so many veterans at our disposal that are so willing and giving, to give their knowledge and they want to see the business grow and they want to see the younger guys grow, and I think it’s just been amazing," Santana added. "And like you said, you named Christian Cage, and Jericho, and Paul White. These are guys that have cemented legacy. These are Hall of Fame names, and the fact that we all get to have these guys with us and teaching us, guiding us, and showing us how to create a legacy the same way that they did, I think it’s been amazing. I never want to stop learning." H/T: eWrestlingNews

Santana will compete in the Stadium Stampede match at AEW Double or Nothing

Santana, Chris Jericho, and the rest of The Inner Circle will fight in a high-stakes bout at AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view this Sunday, as they take on The Pinnacle in a Stadium Stampede match. If The Inner Circle's members lose, they will be forced to disband forever.

There is only room for 1⃣



It was so nice, they had to do it twice.



💥At #AEWDoN on May 30, the #StadiumStampede returns when #InnerCircle goes to war with #ThePinnacle.



It doesn't get more intense than this



🌍Available on #FITE outside the 🇺🇸👈



PPV: https://t.co/pABd8GSRYL pic.twitter.com/A6hcsbJbR8 — FITE (@FiteTV) May 21, 2021

The Inner Circle came up short in the Blood and Guts match against The Pinnacle earlier this month. Sammy Guevara threw in the towel on behalf of his team when MJF threatened to shove Chris Jericho off the Blood and Guts structure.

True to his character, the dastardly MJF pushed Jericho from the top of the cage regardless, after the bell had been rung.

Please help the Sportskeeda WWE section improve. Take a 30sec survey now!