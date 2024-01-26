AEW star Dralistico says Dragon Lee is the pride of his family; Praises WWE run

AEW high-flyer Dralistico is a maverick when it comes to the ring and he had special praise for Dragon Lee, who works in WWE.

Dralistico has two brothers, Rush and Dragon Lee who work in AEW and WWE, respectively, and have gone on to carve a niche for themselves. In an interview with TJ Sports, the masked star spoke about his younger brother and how he was the pride of their family.

“Honestly, Dragon Lee is a young talent because he is the youngest of us, we beat him in experience. He has done things well, and he is an athlete to every extent of the word. I am glad he has not gotten injured because he has all the desire, the youth, the English."

He continued:

"During his run in CMLL, he was constantly on excursions in Japan and the United States, which helped him learn the style and he is like a dog in his home. He is very happy, and having our younger brother is the pride of the family. We (himself and RUSH) had our moments, but do not discard that the three of us are in one of the two biggest companies.” [H/T Fightful]

With such praise coming from an elder brother, Dragon Lee will no doubt be very happy and will look to make his family even more proud.

AEW’s Dralistico shares picture with former WWE star Matt Riddle

Matt Riddle has been away from the spotlight ever since being let go by WWE. He currently works for Major League Wrestling where he goes up against a lot of independent talent.

AEW star Dralistico recently took to Instagram to share a picture with the former WWE star and had some special words for him. He wrote:

“👊👊👊 🔥🔥 @riddlebro gracias mi amigo 😜😎😎😎 two minutes of commercial😅.”

Given that AEW has a penchant for bringing in independent stars, it should not come as a surprise if we see Matt Riddle in the company one day.

