AEW star drops a massive tease ahead of Double or Nothing; Hurt Syndicate will not be happy

A former AEW TNT Champion might have angered The Hurt Syndicate by dropping a major tease ahead of Double or Nothing. The star is set for a huge match at the pay-per-view this Sunday.

AEW star Sammy Guevara teased a major happening at Double or Nothing 2025 this Sunday. Sammy has been the Ring of Honor World Tag Team Champion alongside Dustin Rhodes for over 280 days now. Last week on Collision, Guevara and Rhodes also won the number-one contender's match and will challenge for the All Elite Wrestling World Tag Team Titles.

This Sunday at Double or Nothing 2025, the Sons of Texas will challenge Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin of The Hurt Syndicate for the titles. Meanwhile, Sammy Guevara teased unifying the ROH and AEW World Tag Team Titles, should his team win.

In a conversation with Mike Johnson of PWInsider, The Spanish God reiterated how he and Dustin Rhodes defended the ROH World Tag Team Titles across the world. He also teased making a new belt after potentially unifying the AEW and Ring of Honor tag titles at Double or Nothing 2025, which won't go down well with the Syndicate:

"Dustin and I made it our goal to make the ROH Tag Titles mean more than gold. We’ve defended them in the Tokyo Dome, in Australia, and all over the world. Now we’re getting the chance to defend that honor on an AEW pay-per-view. Maybe we walk out with both sets of belts. Maybe we unify them. Maybe we make a new belt. Either way, we’re ready.” [H/T PWInsider]

AEW star has a message for The Hurt Syndicate

Ahead of the AEW World Tag Team Championship showdown at Double or Nothing 2025, Sammy Guevara offered praise for his opponents, Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley of The Hurt Syndicate.

In the interview with PWInsider, Guevera claimed his teaming with Dustin Rhodes against Shelton and Lashley was built for greatness:

“They’re incredible athletes. Technically sound. Dangerous. But I’ve got ‘The Natural’ in my corner—and I’m the Spanish God. This match is built to be great.” [H/T PWInsider]

Moreover, it will be interesting to see if the Sons of Texas manage to unify the AEW and ROH World Tag Team Titles at Double or Nothing.

