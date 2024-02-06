AEW star drops a potential hint at reuniting with Dolph Ziggler in major promotion

An AEW star opened up on his recent appearance at a New Japan Pro Wrestling event while also teasing a reunion with the former WWE Superstar, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler).

Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) surprised everyone by making an appearance during the New Japan Pro Wrestling's Wrestle Kingdom event recently months after his WWE release. Nic appeared with his brother and the AEW star in question, Ryan Nemeth, and both of them were seated in the front row.

Nic also got involved in a brawl with David Finlay during the event and fans were wondering what's next for him in NJPW. Meanwhile, fans are hopeful of Nic returning to New Japan Pro Wrestling in order to continue the story with David Finlay after the big brawl.

Nonetheless, Nic's brother and current AEW star, Ryan Nemeth finally opened up on their appearance at the NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 18 event. During a recent interview on Sarah O'Connell Show, Ryan reflected on his and Nic's appearance at the event and the future with New Japan Pro Wrestling:

"It was an honor to be part of that event," Nemeth said. "I look forward to seeing what happens in the future with Nic Nemeth and New Japan Pro Wrestling. And if I can ever be of assistance, then I would love to be. And if not, that's fine." (H/T WrestlingINC)

Dolph Ziggler on possibly heading to AEW

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda recently, Nic Nemeth (fka Dolph Ziggler) was asked whether he would be seen on AEW TV somewhere down the line, this is what he said:

"I am very focused on New Japan and TNA right now. I have seen a few different people on both of those rosters that I am blown away with. Not doing moves, being awesome at wrestling. Some of them have bigger names, and some of them don’t have a name that’s really well-known all over the world yet." (H/T Wrestletalk)

Henceforth, only time will tell what the future has in store for Nic Nemeth and whether fans will ever see him in AEW.

