AEW Star Dustin Rhodes says 3-time WWE tag champs are the best team in the world 

AEW's Dustin Rhodes has agreed with the notion that former WWE Superstars FTR are the best tag team in the world.

FTR currently reign as the AAA, ROH and IWGP Tag Team Champions. They are also hot on the heels of AEW tag champs The Young Bucks as the current No.1 Contenders. They've racked up plenty of gold in their careers, with a total of five Tag Team Championship reigns between RAW, SmackDown and NXT, as well as a previous AEW tag title run.

The debate over the best tag team in the world is contentious, as The Young Bucks and The Usos have dominated the conversation in the last few years. However, FTR are currently on the best run of their careers, holding three promotions' tag titles simultaneously.

That's clearly enough to sway the opinion of Dustin Rhodes, who agreed with the notion of Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler being the best in the world. He made that clear in a response to Sportskeeda on Twitter.

Check out Dustin's tweet here.

FTR captured the IWGP Heavyweight tag titles against Roppongi Vice and United Empire at Forbidden Door last month. The three teams clashed in a winner-takes-all three-way for the IWGP and ROH titles.

The AEW tag team will defend their ROH titles at Death Before Dishonor

As champions, FTR have stiff competition in several promotions, with several top teams eyeing the titles they hold. At the top of that list is the Briscoes, whom they will face in a rematch at ROH Death Before Dishonor later this month.

FTR defeated the Briscoes for Ring of Honor's tag straps earlier this year at Supercard of Honor, ROH's first pay-per-view since Tony Khan acquired the indie promotion. The match received high acclaim from fans, peers and critics alike, so it makes sense for the rematch to have been booked with even more on the line.

A current AEW star reveals how he was allowed to appear on WWE TV this past month right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far