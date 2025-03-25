AEW star Dustin Rhodes sends condolences after legendary personality Bill Mercer passes away 

AEW star Dustin Rhodes is a legend of the wrestling business. He recently sent out his condolences after the passing of legendary personality Bill Mercer.

Mercer was considered a legendary sports broadcaster. He was renowned for his work as an announcer for the WCCW promotion from 1982-1987. He was best known as a play-by-play radio announcer for baseball, football, basketball, and wrestling. He is a part of the Texas Radio and Texas Sports Halls of Fame. The legendary announcer passed away on March 22, 2025, at the age of 99.

Many wrestling personalities sent out their condolences following the passing of Bill Mercer. AEW star Dustin Rhodes also took to X/Twitter to express his grief over the passing of the Hall of Fame announcer.

Check out the post below:

AEW star Dustin Rhodes ruled out a return to WWE

Much like Bill Mercer, Dustin Rhodes has also been a legendary figure in the business. He came to prominence as Goldust during his stint in WWE for many years and then joined AEW in 2019 when the company started.

Recently, a fan suggested that Dustin Rhodes should make his return to WWE and reunite with his brother, Cody Rhodes, who is the reigning Undisputed WWE Champion. However, The Natural dismissed the idea claiming that he was happy with All Elite Wrestling.

"No! I am happy where I am at," Dustin wrote.

Moreover, the former WWE Intercontinental Champion reportedly signed a new contract with Tony Khan's promotion at the start of the year. It could possibly mean that Rhodes desires to end his career in the Jacksonville-based promotion.

With Dustin Rhodes ruling out a WWE return, it remains to be seen what the future holds for him in All Elite Wrestling.

