AEW star breaks character to comment on CM Punk's arrival in the promotion

Eddie Kingston and CM Punk displayed some real heat during their face-off on the latest episode of AEW Rampage. However, the Mad King recently praised The Best in the World, stating he knew Punk's arrival would elevate the promotion.

In their recent promo, Punk called Kingston "a bum," whereas Eddie said nobody wanted to see Punk in AEW in the first place. However, Kingston broke his character to praise his opponent in a recent interview with Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport.

Kingston disclosed that he could not wait for him to come in as he knew Punk's arrival would elevate the promotion. He also stated that the decision to book a match between him and Punk was a recent one:

“I couldn’t wait for him to come in because I knew he would help the company. I love AEW, I’m a homer, they gave me a shot and I’m not going anywhere, anything that helps this place grow, I’m all about. Then I was like, ‘it’d be fun. It’d be fun to beat him up a little bit.’ It was a more recent thing [us working together]. I really don’t know how it came up because I’m not that guy. I do whatever you tell me, whatever you got. If I don’t like it, you’ll know. Nine out of ten times it’s, ‘Eddie, you’re doing this, this is what we need.’ Bet, ” said Eddie Kingston (H/T Fightful Select)

Wrestling fans were in for a treat when CM Punk and Eddie Kingston faced off on Rampage. Both stars displayed some exceptional promo skills, and fans were instantly hooked on their story. The animosity between the duo was visible to the audience as both of them took shots at each other.

Jim Cornette praises CM Punk's promo supporting AEW star Jon Moxley

On the last AEW Dynamite, CM Punk requested the fans to show some support for his co-worker Jon Moxley. It was recently announced that Moxley would enter into a rehab program.

Punk reminded fans that it is not the time to criticize the former WWE Superstar. Cornette, who saw the promo, praised AEW and Punk for delivering such a segment, adding WWE would never have done that.

AUTHORS OF WRESTLING @authofwrestling



Get well soon Mox. We are rooting for you.



#AEWDynamite Great promo from CM Punk tonight. I like how they're approaching the situation head on and showing nothing but love for Jon Moxley.Get well soon Mox. We are rooting for you.

"Talking about Jon Moxley, in that three minutes, he made Moxley a bigger babyface than Moxley ever made himself. But you believe what Punk is saying. This is what the WWE can't do. They can't have somebody go out and speak from the heart about a real moment or a real happening," said Jim Cornette.

Even after taking a long hiatus from wrestling, CM Punk is still the best in the world for cutting exceptional promos. On November 13th, Punk's in-ring skills will once again be tested when he goes toe-to-toe with Eddie Kingston at AEW Full Gear.

