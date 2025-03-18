  • home icon
  • AEW star Eddie Kingston shares an important post after wrestler passes away mid-match

By N.S Walia
Modified Mar 18, 2025 09:07 GMT
Eddie Kingston is currently inactive due to injury (Image via AEW
Eddie Kingston is currently inactive due to injury (Image via AEW's YouTube channel)

AEW star Eddie Kingston has been on the sidelines for a while. But he has been keeping a close eye on the pro wrestling world. After independent wrestler Vincent Steele passed away recently, Kingston decided to share an important announcement.

Vincent Steele was fondly referred to as The Jurassic Juggernaut. He worked for promotions like Coastal Championship Wrestling (CCW) in Florida and ACE Pro Wrestling in New Jersey. While wrestling a match in New Jersey on March 16, he had a medical emergency.

On the following day, it was confirmed by BriiCombination Wrestling (BCW) officials that Steele had passed away. Fightful further reported that a cardiac event was the cause of his death.

Following Steele's death, a GoFundMe campaign was launched by his family, asking for fans' support to organize a proper farewell for him. AEW star Eddie Kingston noticed the campaign and took to his Instagram Story to post about the same, encouraging his followers to contribute to the initiative.

Eddie Kingston sharing Vincent Steele&#039;s GoFundMe campaign (Image via Kingston&#039;s Instagram)
Eddie Kingston sharing Vincent Steele's GoFundMe campaign (Image via Kingston's Instagram)

AEW Star Eddie Kingston is recuperating from injury amid hiatus

Eddie Kingston has been recovering from a leg injury he sustained last year in a match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW STRONG Resurgence.

A previous report suggested that he was still months away from returning to the ring. Meanwhile, a different report claimed that Kingston was considering retirement since he seemingly believed that pro wrestling had passed him. However, a new report by Sportskeeda Wrestling's own Dr. Chris Featherstone suggested that Kingston could return to AEW by mid-May or early June.

The Mad King had a stellar run in All Elite Wrestling, ROH, and NJPW before sustaining an injury last year. It will be interesting to see when Eddie Kingston will be back in the mix and how he will be booked upon his arrival.

Edited by Pratik Singh
