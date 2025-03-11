New update on Eddie Kingston's AEW return plans - Reports

A huge report on AEW star Eddie Kingston emerged recently. The former ROH World Champion has been absent for almost 10 months. Many fans wondered when he would return to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The Mad King was injured last year during his match against Gabe Kidd at NJPW's STRONG Resurgence. The former sustained a leg injury and had to undergo surgery. The star is rehabilitating but still has a few months before returning. A recent report disclosed that Eddie Kingston is considering retirement from pro wrestling as he believes the sport has 'passed him.'

Fans have adored Kingston for his realistic promos and hard-hitting wrestling style. In his absence, he has discussed how much he missed the in-ring action and many important events of 2024. The latest report concerning his comeback schedule was given.

A new report from Sportskeeda's own Chris Featherstone claimed that the former Continental Champion will return to AEW around 'mid-May or early June.'

Eddie Kingston reveals who he watches in AEW

The Mad King hasn't been an avid AEW watcher during his hiatus from the promotion. Instead, he claimed that he follows NJPW and some old episodes of NOAH.

While speaking with Wrestling With the Narrative, the former Continental Champion said he only watches former International Champion Konosuke Takeshita's matches.

“I haven’t watched anything but stuff I wanna watch. I haven’t watched AEW, I haven’t watched New Japan. I’ve watched old New Japan, I’ve watched my Kings Road stuff and I’ve watched early NOAH. And that’s it, I don’t wanna watch anything new because it’s just gonna piss me off, I know it is. There’s one person I’ve been watching. Takeshita, I’ve been watching. He’s the only person I’ll watch,” he said.

It will be interesting to see when Eddie Kingston will return to AEW.

