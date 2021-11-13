AEW star Ethan Page on whether IMPACT Wrestling's The North is at par with legendary teams like The Young Bucks and FTR (Exclusive) 

From IMPACT Wrestling to AEW, Ethan Page has had quite a journey. He sat down with Sportskeeda Wrestling to hype up the upcoming AEW Full Gear pay-per-view. During the conversation, he touched on a lot of topics, including his IMPACT Wrestling run. Especially comparisons between The North and The Young Bucks/FTR.

Does he feel like the longest-reigning IMPACT Wrestling Champions, The North, belong in the same conversation as The Young Bucks and FTR? After all, these two AEW teams are often brought up as contenders for being 'the best in the tag team world.' This was his response:

"I mean we were the longest-reigning champions in IMPACT Wrestling history. We did a lot of great work. I don't think we were put to the test like some of these teams with who we're facing off against. I think we would have had to go to another level to be able to compete with some of the best in the world to solidify that. But when it comes to chemistry, tag team moves, cohesion and teamwork, we're one of the greatest of all time," said Ethan Page.

While Ethan Page is making waves in AEW, Josh Alexander is making strides in IMPACT Wrestling

Many have said that Josh Alexander is the breakout star for IMPACT Wrestling in 2021. Ethan Page is really happy with how he's doing:

"Of course. For being a former partner, but not only that, for representing Canadian wrestling, it's great to see," added Page.

Ethan Page will team up with American Top Team and Scorpio Sky to take on The Inner Circle at AEW Full Gear in a few hours. Stay tuned for live coverage on Sportskeeda Wrestling.

