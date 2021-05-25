AEW star Ethan Page shares heartwarming news on Twitter 

AEW star Ethan Page recently took to Twitter to share the heartwarming news of becoming a father for the second time.

Sharing a picture of himself with his wife and daughter, Page broke the news to his fans by tweeting that he's having another baby and that it's a boy. The picture also contained text which read the baby is due this fall.

"It’s a boy! Oh yeah, I’m having another baby" tweeted Ethan Page

Shortly after sharing the news, the AEW star responded to his own tweet by stating that his mother berated him for writing "I'm having a baby" instead of writing 'we're having a baby."

"My mom just text me REAL mad. “WE are having. Not I’m having”. Whoops. My bad. Yes. WE!" tweeted Page

Though not much is known about Ethan Page's wife, the AEW star revealed in an interview that she showed immense faith in him when he began a career in wrestling.

Ethan Page will be in action at AEW Double or Nothing 2021

Ethan Page debuted for AEW at Revolution 2021 as part of the Face of The Revolution Ladder Match. Soon after debuting, Page aligned himself with Scorpio Sky. The two men blamed AEW for overlooking them in favor of other established stars.

They began targeting Darby Allin a few weeks ago, with their feud now set to culminate at AEW Double or Nothing 2021. The former TNT Champion will join forces with Sting to square off against Page and Scorpio.

Ethan Page was also in action on this week's AEW Dark Elevation, where he defeated The Dark Order's Alex Reynolds. Page and Sky are scheduled to face Evil Uno and Stu Grayson on this week's AEW Dynamite.

Do you think Ethan Page has been a valuable addition to AEW? Do you see him winning the TNT Championship sometime in the future? Sound off in the comments section below.