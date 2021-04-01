"The reach that AEW has around the world is like nothing else"- Ethan Page on how AEW is different from IMPACT Wrestling

Ethan Page, who recently signed with AEW, revealed the difference between AEW and IMPACT Wrestling in terms of reach. The former IMPACT Wrestling Tag Team Champion debuted for Tony Khan's promotion at the Revolution 2021 PPV, in which he participated in the Face of The Revolution Ladder match.

Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Page revealed how the exposure and reach of AEW is much higher than what IMPACT Wrestling has. He further spoke about his wife showing blind trust in him when he embarked upon a journey into the world of pro-wrestling:

"The exposure is like nothing else. The reach that AEW has around the world is like nothing else. I’m going to bring my wife up a lot because she has been on this crazy journey to get to this point and has trusted blindly that I would find a way to make it happen."

He continued by saying that his wife couldn't believe he made it to the cover of the sports section of a local newspaper in Hamilton, Ontario. Page added that his family members, who initially dismissed his career choice, congratulated him after reading the news:

"She was blown away by the fact that locally in my hometown of Hamilton Ontario, I made the cover of the sports section of our newspaper. Family members mildly scoffed at the fact I’m a professional wrestler and now they’re like ‘wow, congratulations. I’m so proud of you, been bragging about you.’"

Ethan Page had an immensely successful career in IMPACT Wrestling before joining AEW

Before joining AEW, Ethan Page was a mainstay in IMPACT Wrestling, where he wrestled countless memorable encounters as part of the tag team The North. Along with his partner Josh Alexander, he became a two-time IMPACT Wrestling Champion.

Considering AEW has a working relationship with IMPACT Wrestling, Ethan Page making some appearances for the promotion in the future is also a possibility.

What do you think about Ethan Page in AEW? Do you think we'll ever see him compete in IMPACT Wrestling again?