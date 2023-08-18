AEW star expected to get fired if he has a public confrontation with CM Punk - Reports

CM Punk reportedly had a backstage confrontation with a former WWE star regarding a real life issue. More information has been released in some of the latest reports.

Ever since his return on the debut episode of AEW Collision, CM Punk has allegedly taken up the role of a locker room leader. Reportedly, Punk has his hands in backstage decisions as well, including the talent who will be featured on the show.

Recently, a report detailing Punk's backstage altercation with former WWE star, Ryan Nemeth began circulating. It was said that Nemeth was sent back home after a confrontation with the Second City Saint after it was reported earlier that the two had a public confrontation backstage.

Meanwhile, according to the latest report by Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the alleged backstage confrontation between Punk and Nemeth wouldn't have ended well for Nemeth if it was public, as may have been fired in the fallout. Here is what the report stated:

"While many if not most in the company were aware of this, it was largely kept quiet with the idea that Nemeth would likely be fired if there was any sort of a public confrontation with Punk."

How did the issue between CM Punk and Ryan Nemeth start?

Amidst his return on the debut episode of Collision, CM Punk reportedly upset many people backstage by alluding to the Elite when he used the phrase "Counterfeit Bucks". Ryan Nemeth seemingly reacted to the promo with a later deleted tweet saying, "Softest man alive."

Following the tweet, rumors of backstage heat between the two began circulating with full force. Dave Meltzer also reported that Nemeth brought up the tweet during the backstage confrontation with Punk. Here is what was reported:

"The story we were told was that Punk came up to Nemeth as he was against the wall in the locker room, brought up the tweet and said, “Do we have a problem or are we good or do we have to take it outside.”

Meanwhile, only time will tell whether the alleged issue is settled now or if there is more to it. Stay tuned for all the latest rumors and reports regarding the same.

