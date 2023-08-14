When CM Punk rudely interrupted former WWE star long before confrontation in AEW

CM Punk was recently involved in a backstage controversy with a former WWE star, as per the reports, however, the seeds may have been planted a decade ago.

CM Punk is arguably the most polarizing figure in the wrestling world. Throughout his career, Punk has been reported to have beef with several people in the community, and the norm has continued during his time in the AEW as well, where Punk allegedly upset multiple people.

It was previously reported that the Second City Saint confronted AEW star Ryan Nemeth, who also happens to be the brother of WWE star Dolph Ziggler. This confrontation happened backstage on the debut episode of Collision back in June after an online controversy. Nemeth tweeted "Softest man alive" after Punk's "Counterfeit Bucks" promo.

Punk and Nemeth reportedly confronted each other backstage after the tweet, and Nemeth was allegedly sent back from the show after having a few words. Meanwhile, a fan on the internet claims that the beef between the two has been almost a decade older.

The fan shared a video of Punk interrupting Ryan Nemeth while he was interviewing Seth Rollins on NXT back in 2012. Punk was the WWE champion, while Rollins was the NXT champion at that time. The clip before their alleged AEW confrontation can be watched here:

Who will be CM Punk's opponent at AEW "All IN"

AEW's "All In" event is set to take place at Wembley Stadium in London and is less than a month away now. Fans are yet to know about the entire match card. Furthermore, CM Punk's opponent has also not been revealed as of now.

There were speculations that he will take on Kenny Omega, but it doesn't seem to be the case now. Punk was also rumored to take on Ricky Starks at Wembley to culminate their feud. However, Samoa Joe entered the picture two weeks away as well by challenging Second City Saint for the "Real" World Championship.

Meanwhile, Punk is yet to answer the challenge as we head closer to "All In." Henceforth, it remains to be seen what the Best in the World has planned for the big event.

