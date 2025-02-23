AEW star experienced a career-altering moment when he wrestled AJ Styles 21 years ago (Exclusive)

An AEW star recently shared an interesting moment from his match against AJ Styles 21 years ago. The Phenomenal One and All Elite star Colt Cabana faced off in IWC in 2003.

AJ Styles is one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. The Phenomenal One has done it all and has wrestled many stars during the course of his stellar career who are now AEW talents like Samoa Joe, Bryan Danielson, Christopher Daniels, Colt Cabana, and more. The 44-year-old Colt recently opened up about an interesting incident involving AJ Styles.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Colt Cabana reflected on what helped shape his career in professional wrestling. The veteran recalled wrestling AJ Styles in IWC and tripping The Phenomenal One, which got the biggest reaction of the show. It helped Cabana focus on getting huge reactions throughout his wrestling career.

"Well, that was me and AJ Styles. Well, this is not the first funny thing, but this is where I realized that this is what I should be doing. I was wrestling AJ Styles for IWC in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. It was probably 2003 and we did this thing, we're back and forth, and then he hit the ropes and then I just stuck my foot out and I tripped him. It was probably the biggest reaction of the whole show. I was just like, 'Well, if that's what's getting reactions, I need to explore this more' and I spent the rest of my career exploring it. I was like, 'And how can I save my neck for the next 25 years?'" [1:19-1:56]

AEW star Colt Cabana shares how he wanted to implement comedy in wrestling

In the same interview, AEW star Colt Cabana shared his love for comedy and how he has always used it in his professional wrestling career. However, the veteran clarified that he could put on a great match in the squared circle if he needed to.

"I love comedy. You know that about me, and I love wrestling. So, when I was trying to figure out who I was as a wrestler, I was like, 'Well, yeah, I could be the mean, beat people up wrestler,' but I really love comedy and I want to implement it in my wrestling. That was wild. A man just literally ducked under and then like swam as either way. So, yes, I enjoy putting comedy in my wrestling, but I can go if I need to." [00:40-1:18]

Fans will have to wait and see if Colt Cabana introduces a comedy gimmick on AEW programming in the future.

