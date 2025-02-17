AJ Styles defends controversial WWE legend following heavy criticism; makes a massive claim about Vince McMahon

Following some rumored changes to Friday Night SmackDown behind the scenes, WWE star AJ Styles has come to the defense of a former peer of his. The Phenomenal One took to X/Twitter following some online criticism.

Ad

According to reports, Road Dogg is the new co-lead writer for SmackDown. This isn't a popular move among WWE fans, as the DX member has been in charge of the blue brand before. He oversaw the show's sharp decline in quality in 2017, having replaced Ryan Ward as the head writer.

Road Dogg was also notorious for arguing with fans on Twitter and defending WWE's booking decisions. All of this, along with SmackDown's recent lack of form, has caused heavy disappointment. AJ Styles took note of this and decided to set the record straight.

Ad

Trending

He tweeted that Road Dogg shouldn't be judged on his past performance as SmackDown's head writer. Styles claimed that his ideas were "picked apart" by another man, clearly implied to be ex-WWE Chairman Vince McMahon:

"Before judging this guy from his past performance as the head writer. Just know that there was a man who picked it apart to the point that it was no longer his ideas anymore," he tweeted.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen how Friday Night SmackDown shapes up as the road to WrestleMania 41 heats up. Tiffany Stratton vs. Charlotte Flair has already been announced, while Cody Rhodes will find out his opponent at Elimination Chamber.

AJ Styles will have his singles in-ring return on WWE RAW

AJ Styles returned to WWE from injury in the men's Royal Rumble Match at the start of February. He has since moved to Monday Night RAW, appearing on last week's episode of the red brand. The Phenomenal One was interrupted by Dominik Mysterio but managed to get the upper hand on the Judgment Day member.

Ad

Expand Tweet

The two of them will face each other in a match on the upcoming episode of RAW. This will be AJ Styles' first singles match since he suffered a Lisfranc fracture while facing Carmelo Hayes. The former WWE Champion is expected to win, as he builds momentum heading to WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback