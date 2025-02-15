WWE Hall of Famer appointed as 'Co-Lead Writer' for SmackDown

WWE's Netflix deal has infused new life into the product, and the SmackDown brand continues to compete with its counterpart on Monday nights. Some of the company's top wrestlers are on the blue brand's roster, and now a Hall of Famer has joined the writers team.

As per PWInsider, 'Road Dogg' Brian James has been named the new 'Co-Lead Writer' of SmackDown. He will join John Swikata in heading the creative.

Triple H and his creative team have sown the seeds for several high-profile programs on SmackDown in the coming months. Analyst Sam Roberts believes Drew McIntyre challenging Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes for the strap is the biggest rivalry the company could give Rhodes.

Elsewhere, The Bloodline Saga is going strong. Solo Sikoa has returned to Friday nights, and it appears there is tension between the former leader and his followers, Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga. The Samoan Werewolf's rise was recently singled out by WWE Hall of Famer The Undertaker, who claimed that the former has only scratched the surface.

Roman Reigns talks about The Bloodline Saga on WWE SmackDown

While doing several interviews for various media outlets in the last month or so, Roman Reigns touched upon a bevy of topics.

He noted that The Bloodline Saga is no longer stale and could go on for a long time. Reigns also said he could sustain in the group as the Head of the Table for at least two more years. The Anoa'i family's run has predominantly been on the blue brand since their formation four years ago.

"I think there is so much meat left in the bone," Roman Reigns began. "There's just so many different ways to go. [...] So many layers to showcase. And we're all in our prime. I'm in the best shape of my life. [...] I think we can do this forever," he said, before concluding with, "That's me saying confidently, I can run this thing for two more years, no problem."

On the Netflix premiere of WWE RAW, Roman Reigns and Solo Sikoa carried their rivalry to the red brand, deciding to end things on this momentous occasion. They fought tooth and nail in a Tribal Combat. After Reigns prevailed, The Rock crowned the former as the undisputed Tribal Chief.

