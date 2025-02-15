Jacob Fatu's monstrous run draws WWE veteran's attention

Jacob Fatu's WWE run has shocked many, and The Samoan Werewolf hasn't even completed his first year in the Stamford-based promotion. Recently, Hall of Famer The Undertaker spoke highly of Fatu's monstrous run on the blue brand and praised his work.

Last year, Jacob Fatu pledged his allegiance to Solo Sikoa and his faction when he attacked Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton, and Kevin Owens. In the coming months, The Samoan Werewolf became his force to reckon with and easily dominated the competition.

In an interview with CBS Sports' Shakiel Mahjouri, The Deadman spoke highly of Jacob Fatu's run and believes he hasn't even scratched the surface yet in the promotion. Moreover, he thinks The Samoan Werewolf is a must-watch act, and he's got the IT factor.

"Jacob Fatu, he hasn't even scratched the surface... I love watching Jacob. He's got that thing. He's got that IT. When he's on TV, you want to see what he's doing. Again, one of those who's just scratched the surface to where he has the potential to go," The Undertaker explained. [From 11:10 to 11:40]

Jacob Fatu confronted Solo Sikoa on WWE SmackDown

The new Bloodline ended much more quickly and without too much dominance on the blue brand. However, the silver lining was the introduction of Jacob Fatu in WWE, and The Samoan Werewolf had his run on Friday Night SmackDown in Solo Sikoa's absence.

On the recent edition of Friday Night SmackDown, Solo Sikoa returned to the Stamford-based promotion. He met with Jacob Fatu and Tama Tonga and apologized for distancing himself from them after he lost the Ula Fala to Roman Reigns on RAW's Netflix debut.

In the show's main event, Solo Sikoa appeared and tried to help Jacob Fatu qualify for the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber match in Canada. However, he accidentally hit a Samoan Spike on Tama Tonga, which infuriated The Samoan Werewolf and cost him the bout.

Fatu confronted Sikoa for his actions, but the shenanigans on the outside cost him the match. While Damian Priest heads to WWE Elimination Chamber 2025, the tension between Jacob Fatu and Solo Sikoa is rising as they head towards WrestleMania 41.

If you use quotes from the article, please credit CBS Sports and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

