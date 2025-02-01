WWE's Roman Reigns gives a shocking timeline for his future in The Bloodline

Roman Reigns was recently asked about The Bloodline's future in WWE, which formed nearly four years ago. While articulating the faction's success—one that he was instrumental in popularizing within the professional wrestling world and transcending it to the outside world —Reigns slipped a date up to which he could go.

Speaking to David LaGreca and Sam Roberts on the Busted Open podcast, Roman explained why The Bloodline Saga could go on forever as there are so many layers to it. He reminded the efforts of the Anoa'i family members from the past who helped build the foundation before putting over the wide array of characters, such as Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Jacob Fatu, among others.

Reigns further claimed that he was in his prime. However, while he did use the term "forever" when talking about his faction's future in WWE, The Tribal Chief added that with him in the picture, he could run the show for at least two more years without a shadow of a doubt:

Trending

"I think there is so much meat left in the bone," Roman Reigns began. "There's just so many different ways to go. [...] So many layers to showcase. And we're all in our prime. I'm in the best shape of my life. [...] I think we can do this forever," he said, before concluding with, "That's me saying confidently, I can run this thing for two more years, no problem." [From 4:22 to 5:34]

Roman Reigns closed the last five WrestleMania nights, including both nights of last year's edition. All of his matches, barring one, were for the Undisputed WWE Title. Ahead of the 2025 Royal Rumble, Reigns assured that the belt will be his again. It is currently in possession with the man who beat him at last year's Show of Shows, Cody Rhodes.

Who will The Wiseman side with should it come down to Roman Reigns and a former WWE Champion?

CM Punk is heavily favored as the winner of the Royal Rumble this Saturday. At Survivor Series: WarGames in November 2024, Punk assisted The Tribal Chief in dealing with a family crisis. His reason for it was that he was simply doing a favor for his friend, Paul Heyman, for which he would get paid in time.

As both Roman Reigns and The Best in the World started off the new year with a bang, either man could walk out of this Saturday's Rumble with a ticket to the main event of WrestleMania 41. But The Wiseman may ultimately have to pick a side. Who could it be?

If you use the quote, please credit the source and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback