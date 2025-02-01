Roman Reigns makes bold claim ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Roman Reigns is set to appear and compete at WWE Royal Rumble 2025. Meanwhile, the Original Tribal Chief made a bold claim hours before the event in Indianapolis.

Last year, Roman Reigns lost everything to defeat Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania XL. Without his Bloodline and the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the Original Tribal Chief went on a hiatus from the Stamford-based promotion, which lasted for months.

Upon his return, he feuded with Solo Sikoa and the new Bloodline for months, where he finally defeated the villainous faction with the help of Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, and Sami Zayn. After securing the Ula Fala on RAW's Netflix premiere, Paul Heyman announced Roman Reigns' entry into the Men's Royal Rumble Match.

Trending

Today, the Original Tribal Chief made a bold claim that he will hold everything again like before ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2025. He also shared images of the time when he was in his legendary reign as the champion and the face of the promotion.

"In due time… It will all be mine. My way. Again. Believe That," Reigns wrote.

Expand Tweet

Aiden English thinks Roman Reigns will win at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Roman Reigns has always dominated the men's gimmick match in the Stamford-based promotion. Whether he's winning it or creating records, The Original Tribal Chief has a terrific record when it comes to the Royal Rumble match.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Aiden English stated that the Original Tribal Chief would win the gimmick match, and CM Punk would use his favor from Paul Heyman by making it a Triple Threat title match against Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41.

"Roman Reigns, OTC, wins the Royal Rumble. Gets his shot to go against Cody Rhodes again to correct that wrong and correct his major mistake as champion... CM Punk cashes in his favor [Paul Heyman] to make it a Triple Threat match. So, we don't have the same main event three years in a row," English said. [From 41:58 - 42:25]

The field is set for the event in Indianapolis, and it'll be interesting to see if Roman Reigns will be able to win the gimmick match for the second time in his career heading into WrestleMania 41.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback