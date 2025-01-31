Roman Reigns could win at Royal Rumble 2025, says ex-WWE star, for a major reason

Roman Reigns is set to enter WWE Royal Rumble for the first time in five years without a championship and as an entrant in the gimmick match. Recently, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks The Original Tribal Chief could win the match for the second time due to a major reason.

Earlier this month, Paul Heyman announced Roman Reigns' entry into the men's gimmick match, which shocked several stars in the locker room. The Original Tribal Chief hasn't appeared since his win over Solo Sikoa and focused all his attention on a potential win at the event.

Speaking on the Rebooked Wrestling podcast, Matthew Rehwoldt, fka Aiden English, thinks Roman Reigns could win and CM Punk would then use his favor from Paul Heyman and The Original Tribal Chief, The Second City Saint, and Cody Rhodes would have a Triple Threat match for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41:

"Roman Reigns, OTC, wins the Royal Rumble. Gets his shot to go against Cody Rhodes again to correct that wrong and correct his major mistake as champion... CM Punk cashes in his favor [Paul Heyman] to make it a Triple Threat match. So, we don't have the same main event three years in a row," English said. (From 41:58 to 42:25)

WWE Hall of Famer thinks The Rock might cost Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble 2025

Earlier this year, The Rock made a cameo appearance on RAW's Netflix debut and coronated Roman Reigns as the true Tribal Chief when he defeated Solo Sikoa to regain the Ula Fala. However, The Final Boss moniker was dropped to a larger extent, and reports have stated that Dwayne Johnson won't compete at WrestleMania 41.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, thinks The Rock can get back into the fold heading into WrestleMania 41 if he changes the rules to the Royal Rumble match and costs Roman Reigns after he wins the gimmick match:

"Other than The Rock entering at 31. Like, if Roman [Reigns] were to win and The Rock changed the rules and entered at 31, something crazy like that," Dudley said. [From 24:35 - 24:45]

It'll be interesting to see what The Original Tribal Chief does at WWE Royal Rumble 2025 and if he could punch his ticket to WrestleMania 41.

