The Rock to appear last minute and cost Roman Reigns at Royal Rumble? WWE Hall of Famer pitches mind-blowing possibility

The Rock vs. Roman Reigns is destined to happen in WWE, but there's no indication as to when the blockbuster match could take place. Meanwhile, Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley pitched a mind-blowing scenario that could lead to WrestleMania 41.

Earlier this month, it was reported that The Rock wouldn't be available to compete at WrestleMania 41. The report started to become a reality when The Final Boss appeared on RAW's Netflix debut and praised both Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns instead of going after either star.

Speaking on Busted Open, WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley, aka Bully Ray, stated one possible way to bring The Final Boss back into the fold heading into WrestleMania 41. The veteran stated it could be if The Rock changed the rules of the Royal Rumble match and won the bout himself, where he would end up costing Roman Reigns.

"Other than The Rock entering at 31. Like, if Roman [Reigns] were to win and The Rock changed the rules and entered at 31, something crazy like that," Dudley said. [From 24:35 - 24:45]

The tension between The Rock and Roman Reigns began when The People's Champion was set to go after The Tribal Chief. However, plans changed, and the two have often been on the same side waiting for a big moment.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, ex-WWE star Buff Bagwell said he wanted to see The Final Boss turn on The Original Tribal Chief when he defeated Solo Sikoa for the Ula Fala on RAW's Netflix debut.

"Last night, there was not a question in my mind that it was going to be a boom on [Roman] Reigns when he came out with the beads [Ula Fala]. He went back up for the second finger in the air, and I went, Here it comes, and it never did," Bagwell said.

It'll be interesting to see if The Final Boss competes at WrestleMania 41 against The Original Tribal Chief.

If you use the quotes from this article, please credit Busted Open and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

