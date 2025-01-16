Real-life Bloodline member should've turned on Roman Reigns, says ex-WWE star, heading into WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns was part of several heartbreaking turns in WWE. Recently, WCW veteran Buff Bagwell said he wanted The Rock to turn on Reigns during RAW's Netflix debut to set up a match heading into WrestleMania in Las Vegas.

A few years ago, Sami Zayn was the first star from The Bloodline to turn on Roman Reigns. Later, Jimmy and Jey Uso turned on the OTC, which marked the end of the faction's original version. Although Big Jim did return to the fold, in the end, Solo Sikoa turned on his older brother, and effectively Reigns, when he took over the group after WrestleMania XL and transitioned it into a new-look and even more ruthless version of its old self.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, WCW veteran Buff Bagwell reacted to The Rock's return to WWE RAW and the show's Netflix debut. While talking about the veteran and Reigns, Bagwell said he really wanted The Final Boss to turn on the Original Tribal Chief, but believes The People's Champion is not out of the storyline as he can return and turn anytime.

"Last night, there was not a question in my mind that it was going to be a boom on [Roman] Reigns when he came out with the beads [Ula Fala]. He went back up for the second finger in the air, and I went, Here it comes, and it never did... I thought it was spectacular, but he did take himself out of the mix. Again brother, all it takes is one run-in and he's right back in the mix," Bagwell said. [From 05:54 - 06:48]

Check out Bagwell's comments in the video below:

Ex-WWE star wants The Rock vs. Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns vs. The Rock is arguably WWE's biggest match waiting to happen. Upon losing the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, the seeds were planted for a match between the two Samoan stalwarts.

Speaking in the same video, ex-WWE star Buff Bagwell wants to see a match between The High Chief and The Original Tribal Chief at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, also noting that they both had good chemistry together.

"I would like to see him go after Roman [Reigns]. I really would. I think the better of the two just because it is more about keeping The Bloodline in there and fighting for who really is The Head of The Table. I think it'll be better matches if I just do. They seem to have better chemistry," Bagwell said.

It'll be interesting to see what's next for Roman Reigns heading into WrestleMania 41.

