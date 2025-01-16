10-time World Champion should go after Roman Reigns, says ex-WWE star; wants the match to happen at WrestleMania 41

Roman Reigns' path to WWE's biggest show of the year seems unclear due to The Rock reportedly skipping the event. However, WCW veteran Buff Bagwell thinks The Final Boss should go after The Original Tribal Chief and have a match at WrestleMania 41.

Last year after The Brahma Bull teased a showdown, many expected the former 10-time World Champion to go head-to-head against Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania 40. However, the management pivoted and focused on Cody Rhodes finishing his story on popular demand, which led to the creation of 'The Final Boss.'

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Buff Bagwell reacted to The Rock's appearance on WWE RAW when the show made its Netflix debut. The WCW veteran explained why The Final Boss should go after Roman Reigns and the two must have a match at WrestleMania 41 for the claim to being The Head of the Table.

Trending

"I would like to see him go after Roman [Reigns]. I really would. I think the better of the two just because it is more about keeping The Bloodline in there and fighting for who really is The Head of The Table. I think it'll be better matches if I just do. They seem to have better chemistry. I think that would be the way to go," Bagwell said. [From 05:32 - 05:52]

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Roman Reigns is set to enter the Men's gimmick match at WWE Royal Rumble 2025

Roman Reigns has often remained dominant in Royal Rumble matches with an impressive track record. The Big Dog was the runner-up on several instances and won the gimmick match in 2015, where he celebrated his win with The Rock in the ring.

However, The Tribal Chief refrained from participating in the gimmick clash as he was champion for nearly four years, and challengers often picked him after the eponymous match or Reigns defended his title during the premium live event.

Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, Paul Heyman announced that for the first time in five years, Roman Reigns would enter the Men's Royal Rumble Match. Moreover, the Original Tribal Chief already has his eyes on the prize, which he held for nearly four years and lost to Cody Rhodes in last year's edition of The Showcase of the Immortals.

If you use the quote from this article, please credit Buff Bagwell's YouTube channel and provide an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback