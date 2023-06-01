AEW star explains why All In at Wembley is a massive step for the promotion (Exclusive)

AEW All In is set to be the promotion's biggest pay-per-view yet, and possibly the biggest pro wrestling event this year. The promotion's biggest star Satnam Singh recently sat down for an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda and expressed what the show means to him.

Without announcing a lot of the match card for the event, AEW shockingly sold over 60 000 tickets for their upcoming show in Wembley Stadium. This has drawn both criticisms from the promotion's detractors as well as immense praise from others in the industry.

In his recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Satnam Singh opened up about the magnitude of AEW All In.

"[That's in the UK] and we are going to the UK. This is a really amazing thing we are doing because we need some exposure [outside] of America. We have [shows] in Canada, and Canada and America is really close. We need something far away so we can see how many fans really love us, so we can see how much people want wrestling in other countries." [From 05:00 to 05:32]

Satnam continued:

"So, this is the biggest exposure we have [had] so far, and we are going to London and we have [announced] only one match and already over 60 000 tickets sold, so this is amazing! The people love us!'' [From 05:34 to 05:48]

Satnam also named AEW TNT Champion Wardlow as one of his dream opponents

Wardlow has been compared to many notable veterans in the industry, ranging from Goldberg to his childhood idol, Jeff Hardy. Due to this, many of his peers want to test their mettle against him, and Satnam is no different.

Earlier during the same interview, the star explained what he finds appealing in a clash with The War Dog.

"Wardlow is the main guy [I’d like to work with]. Wardlow is a different person, but I’d really like to work with him. One day, I can’t wait for that. Because he’s jacked he looks good, and [is] tall, I feel like I can work with him and whatever I’d want to do with him, he can do whatever." (03:50 onward).

It remains to be seen if the two will come to blows in AEW, but Singh definitely seems excited about facing the TNT Champion. Could he even shock fans and dethrone Mr. Mayhem? Only time will tell.

