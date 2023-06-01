AEW star says he "can't wait" for a dream match with Wardlow (Exclusive)

AEW TNT Champion Wardlow has impressed many of his peers across his stellar career in the Jacksonville-based promotion. Now it seems that the promotion's biggest star, Satnam Singh has Mr. Mayhem on his radar.

Wardlow was initially highly praised during his feud with MJF as well as his run toward first capturing the TNT Championship. However, his reign was sadly soured by bad booking, but now that he's reclaimed the belt, it seems like the promotion plans to repair his relevancy.

During his recent exclusive interview with Sportskeeda's Riju Dasgupta, Singh expressed why he wants a dream match with Wardlow.

"Wardlow is the main guy [I’d like to work with]. Wardlow is a different person, but I’d really like to work with him. One day, I can’t wait for that. Because he’s jacked he looks good, and [is] tall, I feel like I can work with him and whatever I’d want to do with him, he can do whatever." (03:50 onward).

Check out the full interview below:

Arn Anderson recently opened up about managing the AEW TNT Champion and surprisingly claimed that he believes that Wardlow has been politically and physically "shut down" in the promotion.

According to the AEW star, he and Wardlow are already planning their eventual clash

While many AEW fans would likely want to see the two men clash, Wardlow recently made his intentions clear about potentially retiring WWE legend, Goldberg.

Continuing in the same interview, Satnam recalled a recent conversation he had with Mr. Mayhem about eventually having a singles match.

"I talked to him already, but we all [talk about it sometimes] and I ask him [what we can do] and he says ‘There are so many things I can do with you.’ I say I can’t wait for the day I have my singles match with you." (04:20 onward).

It remains to be seen if the two Titans will clash at some point, but with the War Dog's history with Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal, it's likely that they will have their singles match at some point.

