AEW star explains his attitude to criticism regarding his body

An All Elite Wrestling (AEW) star recently explained his attitude to the criticism he receives from people about his body. The AEW star in question is the newly crowned ROH World Champion Eddie Kingston.

At the recent AEW Dynamite Grand Slam, Eddie Kingston defeated Claudio Castagoli to win the Ring of Honor World Championship. Following his win, the 41-year-old is now a double champion, as he already held the NJPW Strong Openweight Title.

Expand Tweet

During an interview with Fightful, Eddie Kingston gave his thoughts about his look not being that of a prototypical World champion. Furthermore, Kingston stated that he does not care what people think about his looks as they don't know about the amount of work he puts in daily.

"But yeah, man, people can say whatever they want about my look. It doesn't bother me. They don't know the work that I do. They don't know the stuff I do at the gym. They don't know what I do at Muay Thai, you know what I mean? They don't know. And then having to stretch for hours just to get a little bit loose and take a hot bath and a cold shower and jump in an ice bath and do a sauna after every workout and after every Muay Thai class and every Jiu Jitsu class that I'm starting to get back into again. You know what I mean? They don't know the work I do, and that's fine. " Eddie Kingston said. ( H/t Fightful )

The Mad King added that he is only concerned with winning and making people feel something with his performances and nothing else.

Eddie Kingston almost retired before his match against former AEW Star Cody Rhodes

During an interview with Sports Illustrated, Kingston talked about the effect of the pandemic on his life and said his career was almost over as he ran into financial troubles. The Mad King stated that to pay his $1800 mortgage, he sold his boots, gear, and other possessions and was planning to find a job other than wrestling.

However, the 41-year-old added that a match with The American Nightmare Cody Rhodes saved him as he got signed by All Elite Wrestling later.

“The pandemic hit when I was doing a three-month tour in the UK. I had to pay like $1,800 to get home before they shut down. There were no indie shows, but I still had to pay my mortgage. I started selling my boots, gear, pictures, whatever I could. My career, it was over. I was ready to get a job outside of wrestling. I was at the door of leaving the business, but I did one indie show, then I fought Cody. I got the contract in AEW, and look where we are now. I still can’t believe it.” Eddie Kingston said." Kingston said (H/T Sports Illustrated)

Who should be Eddie Kingston's next opponent for the ROH World Title? Tell us in the comments section below.