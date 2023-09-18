AEW star explains why her bout with Jade Cargill was "very special"

Former AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has faced a whole host of women during her time in All Elite Wrestling, and a fellow roster member has stated that her match with Jade was very special.

The star in question is the woman who defeated her for the TBS Championship at Double or Nothing, Kris Statlander, and then again in a recent rematch on AEW Rampage.

During her recent appearance on the "Under the Ring" podcast, Kris Statlander admitted that the thing that made their recent match on AEW Rampage so special was the fact that it was something both of them had wanted for a long time.

"I'm glad the match finally happened. It's something that I've been wanting for a while. There has been a lot of discourse about me not being a true champion, that it wasn't a true open challenge that Mark put out. I feel there is a lot to prove, and we're going to prove in this match. It's not just about me, it's about her also. It's a special thing. It's a very special match. It's something we both wanted and a lot of people wanted to see. Going into it, we both had something to prove and it helps raise the stakes a little more. If you missed it, you should watch it." (H/T Fightful)

With her win this past week on Rampage, the current AEW TBS Champion may not be the only person to have defeated Cargill, but she is also the only wrestler to have defeated her twice.

What happened after Kris Statlander defeated Jade Cargill?

With the recent news that Jade Cargill looks set to finish her time with AEW and jump ship to WWE in the near future, her match with Kris Statlander could be her final match in All Elite Wrestling.

Because of this, after the match was over, Statlander and Cargill shared a hug in front of the fans who gave the two women a standing ovation. It also marked one of the only times that Jade had broken character on camera as well.

Statlander still has a long way to go before she breaks Cargill's record of 508 days as TBS Champion, but she is almost halfway to reaching Jade's record of 25 successful title defenses with 11 at the time of writing.

