[Watch] What happened with Jade Cargill after her major loss amid rumors of a WWE move

Tonight on Rampage, Jade Cargill lost to Kris Statlander as she attempted to reclaim her TBS Championship. As of now, despite the loss, she still stands as the longest-reigning champion.

After the match, the two stars shared an emotional moment in the ring. This was played off by AEW commentators as a show of respect. However, to those who have seen the latest reports, this could be perceived as a farewell gesture.

Reports have surfaced claiming that Jade Cargill could be wrapping up her time with AEW. It was revealed that WWE could be her next destination.

Her moment with Kris Statlander provided more reason for the reports to be true. Being a heel, she should have walked out, but this was not the case.

Eric Bischoff believes Jade Cargill's move to WWE could be a big risk

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff has shared his take on the latest reports that Jade Cargill could be headed to AEW.

He talked about how this move could be a huge risk for her, as she has had a pretty short career and needs to improve in certain areas.

Despite this, he believes the move has many upsides and could be good for her. He claimed that if she continues pushing and does well, she could be set up for life with WWE.

“This would be an absolutely amazing opportunity for her. It’s a risk, there’s no doubt it will be a risk for her because she’s walking into an environment, she’s still relatively green, right? She’s been around for just a few years in a early stage company, meaning it’s not a touring company, there’s not four or five nights on the road, it’s not the same kind of workload as WWE. There’s going to be a major transition there, but if she’s a young woman that’s confident in herself, and I believe her to be just following her on social media. If she’s got the confidence and the determination, this could be massive for her. It could set her up for her life,” Bischoff said. [H/T Fightful]

WWE would be getting a huge addition to its women's roster should Jade Cargill finally join them. She has put on some great matches and intense feuds, so it will be interesting to see what is in store for her if she moves to the Stamford-based promotion.

