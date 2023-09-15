AEW star's move to WWE is a "risk," says Eric Bischoff

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently addressed a top AEW star's exit from the company and stated that it could be a risk.

The star in question is none other than former TBS Champion Jade Cargill. The rumors about Cargill landing in WWE after her AEW contract expires have been circulating around social media, and Eric Bischoff believes that it may be a risky move.

On the latest episode of the Strictly Business podcast, Eric Bischoff talked about Jade Cargill's potential move to the Stamford-based promotion:

“Happy for her if it’s true, happy for WWE if it’s true. I say if it’s true because every report I’ve read so far, and there’s only been a handful because it’s relatively new information, is being reported. It’s not confirmed, it’s just being reported. Let’s just see. Jade, maybe I’ve met her but I don’t know her at all, I don’t think I’ve ever had a real conversation with her. This would be an absolutely amazing opportunity for her. It’s a risk, there’s no doubt it will be a risk for her because she’s walking into an environment, she’s still relatively green, right? She’s been around for just a few years in a early stage company, meaning it’s not a touring company, there’s not four or five nights on the road, it’s not the same kind of workload as WWE. There’s going to be a major transition there, but if she’s a young woman that’s confident in herself, and I believe her to be just following her on social media. If she’s got the confidence and the determination, this could be massive for her. It could set her up for her life.” H/T:[FightFul]

WWE veteran Eric Bischoff is not confident in Tony Khan's way of handling AEW management

AEW president Tony Khan may have signed a lot of top talents over the years, but WWE veteran Eric Bischoff believes that Khan is struggling to handle the promotion.

Despite being only four year old, All Elite Wrestling is often compared to WWE however, their mistakes every now and then makes this comparison irrelevant.

During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks podcast, Eric Bischoff stated that Tony Khan is not handling the promotion properly:

"It’s not working. And you can spin it. You can — not you, but the collective you, we — spin it all we want because we like Tony. And he’s a swell guy. He’s just good for people. And those are all those are all true things that I believe. And I don’t really know the man well, but I know some of the things he’s done, as we all do. But it’s not working." [H/T: 411Mania]

Do you agree with Eric Bischoff? Let us know in the comments below.

