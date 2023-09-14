"It's not working" – WWE veteran not confident in Tony Khan's management of AEW

AEW President Tony Khan has been at the helm of the second-biggest American wrestling promotion since 2019. However, Eric Bischoff believes Khan is struggling to handle the promotion.

Despite only being four years old, All Elite Wrestling is often compared to WWE. The promotion's mistakes have also been put under a microscope by online detractors, but have all of the issues gotten to Tony Khan?

During the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff concluded that AEW is simply not working despite Tony Khan being a good guy.

"It’s not working. And you can spin it. You can — not you, but the collective you, we — spin it all we want because we like Tony. And he’s a swell guy. He’s just good for people. And those are all those are all true things that I believe. And I don’t really know the man well, but I know some of the things he’s done, as we all do. But it’s not working." [H/T: 411Mania]

Tony Khan recently named Bryan Danielson as his unofficial successor to run the promotion. In light of this and all the backstage drama, Dutch Mantell speculated that Khan could just be planning to step down from his booking duties.

Eric Bischoff also believes AEW should stop focusing on "dream matches"

Tony Khan was recently praised for his booking on AEW Collision by Luchablog's official Twitter account. Khan notably responded and returned the praise by saying he learned a lot about booking through the website.

Later in the same episode, Bischoff urged the promotion to focus on character development and evolution.

"There has to be a story, that has to be the focus. It can’t be dream matches, hardcore, just bleed all over the f**king place. Random matches were thrown together. There needs to be character development and evolution. There needs to be great story." [H/T: 411Mania]

Additionally, Eric Bischoff also warned Tony Khan that ratings would fall if he continued to ignore the lack of great storytelling. Only time will tell, and fans will simply have to continue watching the shows to look for any changes.