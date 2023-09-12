Tony Khan is "sick and tired" after numerous backstage issues in AEW, according to former WWE manager

AEW President Tony Khan has run into many issues with his roster that have led veterans to question his ability. Due to this, Dutch Mantell believes Khan could be planning to step down.

Khan's love for pro wrestling, most notably WCW, has often been reflected in the booking behind his shows. Despite this, many believe that he doesn't know how to handle talent, and online comments often claim that he thinks he's "playing wrestling" instead.

During a recent episode of his Storytime with Dutch Mantell podcast, the veteran speculated that Tony Khan could just be sick of the wrestling industry:

"I have kind of made my own mind up that Tony is a little bit sick and tired of this nitpicking battle backstage. And he mentioned something that if he stepped down from booking all the shows or running the company who would run it?"

Tony Khan was recently advised by Eric Bischoff to simply fire the other stars who consistently cause backstage issues after questioning why the AEW President still keeps them around.

Dutch Mantell believes that AEW has internal issues because Tony Khan isn't used to the industry

The All Elite Wrestling locker room has allegedly had many fights between the roster members. Veterans of the industry claim that this is the norm in pro wrestling, but could this all be overwhelming for Tony Khan?

Earlier in the same podcast episode, Dutch Mantell referenced CM Punk's firing and noted that the internal issues go all the way to the top:

"It’s widely accepted that AEW has internal problems that reach all the way to the top, which resulted in Tony Khan firing CM Punk and he’s got a big headache. Tony is used to business but he’s not used to entertainment business. It’s a totally different thing to try and get in front of."

It remains to be seen if problems in All Elite Wrestling will sort themselves out down the line or not. Unfortunately, there are already claims that Santana and Ortiz had a public spat last week and that their X back-and-forth wasn't a work.

